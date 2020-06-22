26 C
Port Moresby
June 22, 2020

Emergency Health News Papua New Guinea

In-Bound Passengers to Undergo COVID-19 Testing 14-Days Prior to Entry

by Annette Kora466

Effective as of Saturday 20th June 2020, no person is permitted to board an aircraft bound for PNG unless they have been tested for COVID- 19 within a 14 day period prior to boarding an aircraft and have returned a result indicating that they do not have detectable levels of COVID- 19.

Police Commissioner and Controller, David Manning issued this measure following an announcement of PNG’s 9th confirmed positive case over the weekend.

It is under Control Measure No. 8 that only Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests shall be accepted.

Any person or organization that allows a person to board an aircraft bound for PNG in breach of these measures shall be deemed to have committed an offense under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

Annette Kora

Related posts

PNG Correctional Services Acquire Family Protection Insurance

EMTV Online

Athletes performances will improve

EMTV Online

Lae port landowner’s demand government to deliver promises

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!