Effective as of Saturday 20th June 2020, no person is permitted to board an aircraft bound for PNG unless they have been tested for COVID- 19 within a 14 day period prior to boarding an aircraft and have returned a result indicating that they do not have detectable levels of COVID- 19.

Police Commissioner and Controller, David Manning issued this measure following an announcement of PNG’s 9th confirmed positive case over the weekend.

It is under Control Measure No. 8 that only Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests shall be accepted.

Any person or organization that allows a person to board an aircraft bound for PNG in breach of these measures shall be deemed to have committed an offense under the National Pandemic Act 2020.