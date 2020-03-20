Implementing Counter Measures

A joint task force team will be set up by the National Department of Health, Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and St John Ambulance to come up with counter measures to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Jelta Wong in a statement made an announcement about a probable COVID-19 case, following several tests, the results all came out negative.

Police Minster, Brian Kramer yesterday during a conference said that the public should remain calm and be assured that if there is an announcement to be made on the coronavirus, it will be made.

Kramer further said rather than wait for a confirmed positive case to arrive in PNG, in partnership with the joint task force team, aggressive approaches will be taken in reducing the impact of COVID-19.

The Police Minister also said that the strategy will be focused on self-quarantine.

Kramer said that the PNG Health System is not capable of dealing with an epidemic or cluster of CODIV-19 in PNG. The idea now is to make public more informed of what COVID-19 is.

Health Minister Jelta Wong says there will be a rapid response team in place. In partnership with St John Ambulance, call centres will be built up in centres throughout PNG.

The Minister also commented on the case yesterday saying it was negative.

The Health Minister said that face masks are ready and will be distributed throughout the provinces’ this week.

Acting Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala said the step up is important especially relating to what NDOH already has in their action plans.

Dr Dakulala said that plans are in place to build testing centres in Port Moresby and Madang to complement the one in Goroka.

St John Ambulance Commissioner, Matthew Cannon said that St John will be doing everything it can to prioritize calls if and when the virus is found in the country.

Prime Minster James Marape, has also confirmed through the Health Minster that international flights coming into the country will be closed as of Sunday 22nd March 2020.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby