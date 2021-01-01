27 C
Port Moresby
May 17, 2021

Awareness Health News Papua New Guinea

Immunization Vital

by Lillian Keneqa228
Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority conducted a two-week routine immunization health patrol into remote communities in the province’s five districts.

Immunizations save hundreds of millions of lives every year across the world and are widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful public health interventions.

Southern Highlands PHA CEO, Dr. Joseph Birisi says while the current focus is on new vaccines to protect against COVID-19, the need to ensure routine vaccinations are not missed, remains essential.

During this global pandemic, many children missed out on being vaccinated, leaving them at risk of serious diseases like measles and polio.

Through the health patrol, over 900 children received the essential vaccinations.

Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

