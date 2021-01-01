Immunization Vital

Share the News











Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority conducted a two-week routine immunization health patrol into remote communities in the province’s five districts.

Immunizations save hundreds of millions of lives every year across the world and are widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful public health interventions.

Southern Highlands PHA CEO, Dr. Joseph Birisi says while the current focus is on new vaccines to protect against COVID-19, the need to ensure routine vaccinations are not missed, remains essential.

During this global pandemic, many children missed out on being vaccinated, leaving them at risk of serious diseases like measles and polio.

Through the health patrol, over 900 children received the essential vaccinations.