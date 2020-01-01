Immigration and Citizenship Authority Staff Participates in Cancer Awareness Session

Share the News











Over 20 staff members of the Immigration and Citizenship Authority or ICA participated in a cancer awareness session conducted by the PNG Cancer Foundation.

In recent weeks, staff members of the ICA participated in donations to a blood drive.

They invited the Foundation to visit their office today to consolidate their commitment to health awareness.

The session covered mouth, breast and cervical cancer, which are the three common cancers in PNG, in terms of incidence and available data.

This Pinktober, the PNG Cancer Foundation introduces the “Let’s Talk Cancer or LTC in Pinktober Events.

It is a fundraising initiative that allows organizations to host a LTC session to support the campaign and contribute to assisting the PNGCF to do its work across the country.