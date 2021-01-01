Imbongu District receive vehicles for Health Service and Policing Programs

Share the News











Member for Imbongu and Minister for Inter-Government Relations, Pila Niningi presented five new Toyota land Cruisers for His District’s Health Services and Policing Programs.

Upon presenting the five new vehicles in the District Headquarters in Walume in Imbongu, Southern Highlands Province, Mr Niningi urged his people to look after Government facilities, Infrastructures and Properties made available for Human Development to enhance service delivery for the people now an into the future.

He added that, such attitude of respecting District and Government Services through its District Support Improvement Programs is very important and people must appreciate it and be responsible for looking after the Properties.

He presented three vehicles to the Imbongu District Health Services and two vehicles to Policing in the District of Imbongu.

The Vehicles were purchased through the District Development Authority under Covid-19 Programs Fund, from the DDA’s Funding of K2 Million, K1.2 Million was used for purchasing the new District Vehicles.

Mr Niningi called on Drivers who will be driving these vehicles to look after the vehicles well and asked His people in the district for cooperation and not to disturb drivers when driving in and around the District when caring out Health services and Covid-19 Programs in the District.

SHP PPC, Chief Supt. Martin Lakari receiving keys on behalf of Imbongu Police from MP Niningi.

Receiving the Keys for the Vehicles was CEO for the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joseph Birisi, who thanked the MP for this massive boost and Support of Health Services through Logistics.

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent, Martin Lakari, thanked Minister Niningi for investing in law and order and backing Policing activities in Imbongu.