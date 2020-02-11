ILG Trials Commercial Rice Production

An Incorporated Land Group in Poahom in Nawaeb District has signed an MOU with Trukai Industries to grow rice on their land.

The Luhu ILG, yesterday, have gave up almost a hundred hectors of land to Trukai for commercial rice production.

The MOU is an extension from a trial development and purchasing agreement between Trukai and the ILG signed two years ago.

The MOU signing marks the end of the trial period and begins the commercial crop production.

Trukai Industries CEO Greg Worthington-Eyre said Trukai is engaging landowners with large quantities of land to grow rice and at the same time, provide them with employment and income opportunities.

“All we do is grow the rice and provide fertilizing, herbicides for weeds control and pesticides for pests control and what we do is we pay them a net price for the rice and that’s their income.”

“If we just lease the lease the land from them, their income would be a lot lower because all your doing is just leasing land and that has a lower value. So this way, we get them engaged and supportive to help us and we also give them opportunities to train them in using the tractors and machineries,” said the Trukai CEO.

The Poahom Rice Project is Trukai’s second commercial project in the country – the first one was at Umi in Markham District.

Under the Poahom Project, Trukai have been allocated almost a hundred hectors of land – an extension from what was used during the initial trial period.

Luhu ILG president and a landowner, Matthew Poang said the decision to partner with trukai was mainly because the land would be used for agricultural purposes, which he believes is what land should be used for.

Trukai Commercial Cropping Manager, Nicodemus Bokame said almost a thousand tonnes harvest is expected from the new Poahom project.

“We should be looking to harvest around September and the product should be on the shelves by November,” Bomame said.

Rice harvested from Poahom will be sold nationwide as hamamas rice.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae