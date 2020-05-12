Ihu LLG Community Assisted With Chainsaw

A new chainsaw was presented to the people of Ward 14 in the Ihu Local Level Government in the Kikori district of Gulf Province.

Ward 14 consists of village Belepa, Hiloi, Opuloria and Opa villages.

The chainsaw worth more than seven thousand kina was purchased and presented to a community representative by Kikori MP, Soroe Eoe, yesterday.

Kikori is rich in vegetation which mostly consists of thick rainforest.

Moro Kivovia, a local leader representing these communities, said they have plan to improve their livelihood and through this assistance, they plan to clear a huge plot of land to make gardens as well as cut timber to build better homes and plant cocoa trees to increase income.

Kivovia further added that this chainsaw will help the Opa Primary School as well as churches in the community.

Local MP, Soroe Eoe, aims to purchase four sewing machines for each of the four villages in the Ward 14 area to assist mothers in their SME activities.

This as part of the MPs’ assistance to communities that take the initiative to improve their livelihoods instead of waiting on the government system for assistance.

Initiatives like this enable communities to progress and enables further economic opportunities as well.

Kivovia thanked the local member, saying that the assistance would be a great help to the communities today and in the future.

MP Eoe, recently presented sewing machines to mothers as well as a rice mill to communities in the district encouraging self-help initiatives throughout the district.