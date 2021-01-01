27.3 C
Iga P Cup Kicks Off

by EMTV Online89
The Iga P Netball tournament kicked off today at the Raukele oval in Hula, central province.

This is the 3rd year the tournament has been organized by Lahari family in remembrance of their late mum Iga P who was netball icon in the province.

More than 50 teams around NCD and Central have gathered to participate in the 3 days competition staged in Hula.

The games begin in the under 16 division, followed by under 18, woman’s senior division, men’s division and the Masters division.

The finals will be hosted on Monday after the completion of the round games.

