The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission or ICCC have recently discovered that most shops around the Country are selling expired products.

ICCC Commissioner, Paulus Ain says the Provincial Health Inspectors are not inspecting shops, which are allowing them to continue selling expired goods.

ICCC staffs have discovered this recently while on operation in all the provinces doing inspection on the prices of goods and services during the State of Emergency.

Commissioner Ain said while the prices of goods and services in the provinces are reasonably below the five per cent margin during this emergency period, it appears that most of them are still selling expired goods.

Out of the sixteen provinces that ICCC conducted its inspections, mostly all the shops in Tari town still have expired goods selling like hot cakes.

Commissioner Ain said this might be due to the delay in transporting goods from Lae to the provinces, or a common thing because the Provincial Health Inspectors are not doing their job.

Meanwhile, few shops that were found breaking the SOE order number 19 of the price regulation will be dealt with accordingly.

Those who are selling goods above the 5 per cent margin during this time will pay a fine of K5000, and if they continue, they will pay a K10, 000 fine or dealt with accordingly.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt.Hagen