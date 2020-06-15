The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission or ICCC has encouraged Papua New Guineans to buy fresh produce from the market rather than relying on imported store goods.

ICCC Commissioner and CEO Paulus Ain says by doing so it will help dictate store owners to reduce prices of their items.

Ain says currently store items are way higher than before as people buy too much from the stores and in turn is driving up the cost of store goods.

He says it may be difficult for ICCC to regulate the prices at affordable rates as store owners are pricing their items based on what customers are demanding.

By Edwin Fidelis, EMTV News, Kokopo