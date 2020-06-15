27 C
Port Moresby
June 15, 2020

ICCC Encourages Local buying

by Edwin Fidelis190

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission or ICCC has encouraged Papua New Guineans to buy fresh produce from the market rather than relying on imported store goods.

ICCC Commissioner and CEO Paulus Ain says by doing so it will help dictate store owners to reduce prices of their items.

Ain says currently store items are way higher than before as people buy too much from the stores and in turn is driving up the cost of store goods.

He says it may be difficult for ICCC to regulate the prices at affordable rates as store owners are pricing their items based on what customers are demanding.

By Edwin Fidelis, EMTV News, Kokopo

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

