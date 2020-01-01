ICAC Progressive Report Presented

Submissions for the Proposed Organic Law on the Independent Commission Against Corruption is still open.

Individuals and groups can either submit written and verbal submissions to the Department of Justice and Attorney General.

The Department of Justice and Attorney General, led by department secretary Dr Eric Kwa presented the progress of the proposed law to the Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Sir Peter Ipatas today.

Also present were representatives from concern organizations and individuals wanting to see PNG reaching a Vision 2050 goal of reducing the rate of Corruption in PNG by 50%.

The proposed law is evolving as political and public submissions are received by the Department.

Secretary of the Department of Justice and Attorney General emphasized the need for collaboration between all Government institutions for the Proposed Organic Law to be successful.

Verbal submissions continue tomorrow morning at the Parliament’s State Function Room.