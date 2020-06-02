With the resumption of the June session of Parliament, the Bill for the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) must be pushed during its second reading.

This was the call from Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) to the Marape-Steven Government and MP’s in Parliament.

Chairman of TIPNG Peter Aitsi says the bill will have the full powers of Investigation, Arrest & Prosecution required to be effective in addressing the scourge of corruption.

TIPNG hopes Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee, Sir Peter Ipatas will table a report during the June sitting.

TIPNG urges all Papua New Guineans to inform their MP to support the fully empowered ICAC, and to take note of how their MP votes on this matter.

The ICAC Bill will need to be read a second time, followed by a period of adjournment then read a third time in Parliament.

By Jack Lapauve jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby