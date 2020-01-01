Hospitals Signs MOA with KPHL

Share the News











Port Moresby General Hospital and Angau Memorial Hospital are both expected to get a boost in assistance for their Cardiologist and Cancer Units after a Memorandum of Agreement was signed with the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

The MOA will pave a pathway for assistance of up to K65 Million that will assist in the construction of facilities, purchasing equipment, and capacity building of doctors and health workers.

KPHL Managing Director Wapu Sonk says the funding will assist in building the capacity aspect of the vital services for the next 3 years.

Meanwhile, the hospitals have asked for the government to assist in getting the regulation aspect of Radiation Safety and Control Act that will allow hospitals to purchase nuclear matter for cancer treatment set up.