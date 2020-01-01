28 C
Port Moresby
August 22, 2020

Health News

Hospitals Signs MOA with KPHL

by Adelaide Sirox Kari401
Share the News

Port Moresby General Hospital and Angau Memorial Hospital are both expected to get a boost in assistance for their Cardiologist and Cancer Units after a Memorandum of Agreement was signed with the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

The MOA will pave a pathway for assistance of up to K65 Million that will assist in the construction of facilities, purchasing equipment, and capacity building of doctors and health workers.

KPHL Managing Director Wapu Sonk says the funding will assist in building the capacity aspect of the vital services for the next 3 years.

Meanwhile, the hospitals have asked for the government to assist in getting the regulation aspect of Radiation Safety and Control Act that will allow hospitals to purchase nuclear matter for cancer treatment set up.

Adelaide Sirox Kari
Adelaide's current role in the News Department is as a Political Reporter covering cross-cutting issues on gender based and other social issues,

Related posts

O’Neill discuss bilateral relations with NZ and Ausralian PM’s

EMTV Online

Vudal in Need

EMTV Online

Nurses Will Celebrate World Nurses Day

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!