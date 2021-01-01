Horticulture ‘almost’ non-existent in PNG

Share the News











Horticulture is almost non-existent in Papua New Guinea says farmer Eddie Pfeiffer.

Eddie Pfeiffer ‘The Pineapple King’.

Eddie Pfeiffer owns a 20 hectare pineapple plantation along the Sogeri plateau in the Central Province.

He first came to Papua New Guinea in 1968 as an employee of a German Import company. After seeing the potential the country has in agriculture, he ventured into it. The Sogeri Plateau was an ideal spot for Pfeiffer and so after purchasing the land from locals, he began planting pineapples as there had been already pineapples growing there.

Eddie has produced jam, juice and ice cream, all from pineapples grown on his farm.

Pfeiffer prefers organic farming and has been using ‘crop rotation’ as his farming method to keep his yield healthy.

However, the market for organic farming in the country is limited thus his pineapples are exported to New Zealand.

He says while agriculture has been around for many years, it is disappointing to see the industry not giving the funding it needs.

“Agriculture is a way of life, at the end of the day even lawyers and doctors need to eat.

We speak about agriculture as though it is the last option.”

Agriculture needs to be prioritized he added.

