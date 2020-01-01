Holy See donates PPE’s to Catholic Health Services

Share the News











The Holy See which is the universal government of the Catholic Church donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Catholic Church Health Services (CCHS) yesterday.

A brief ceremony of the donation took place at the Catholic Bishops Conference on Thursday, 5th November where the Apostolic Nuncio to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, presented cartons containing the much-needed PPE’s to the CCHS Secretary, Sr Jadwiga Faliszek.

The Nuncio expressed how pleased he was to handover the PPE’s to CCHS and reminded everyone present about the Holy Father’s (Pope Francis) love for Papua New Guinea.

“This is not the first time the Holy Father showed support to Papua New Guinea,” stated the Nuncio to those present.

Sr Jadwiga Faliszek responded with plausible words of gratitude to the Holy See and affirmed the good use of PPE’s and immediate distribution to the 21 Catholic Dioceses for effective use in the effort to fight COVID19.

“We appreciate the spirit of unity demonstrated and extend our thank you to the Nuncio for continuously checking on us to support,” said Sr Jadwiga.