Hilton’s Mumu Bar Reopens

The Hilton Hotel’s Mumu Bar in Port Moresby has been re-opened to the public, after being closed for almost three months, due to COVID-19-related restrictions put on hotels, bars and restaurants.

The Mumu Bar features the famous traditional method of cooking in PNG, with a Mumu Pit or Earth Oven, but in a modern setting.

At the re-launch of the Mumu Bar last Friday evening, members of the PNG media were given the opportunity to have a taste of the new-look menu, which included two dishes from the Mumu Pit and Dessert.

The new Mumu menu includes dishes like Pork Belly and Apple Slaw, and Kavieng Reef Fish with Lemon Pepper.

The Hilton Hotel has been one of the designated Hotels by the PNG Government, to quarantine people coming in from overseas, under the new National Pandemic Act 2020.