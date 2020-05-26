The tree-planting campaign by the Environment and Conservation Department has been launched in Kundiawa Gembogl District Simbu Province.

This will mark the beginning of the campaign in the Highlands Region.

Environment Minister Wera Mori launched the campaign at Wandi Primary School in front of hundreds.

Minister Mori encouraged students to plant trees and conserve the environment.

15 Primary schools were also distributed 5 thousand tree seedlings in the Waiye LLG.

The Eastern Highlands will be the next province to launch before rolling out to other highlands provinces.