Highlands Lutheran International School Rises from Ashes

Share the News











It was a new era for staff and students of the Highlands Lutheran International School (HLIS) in Enga as they witnessed the launching of five newly constructed buildings.

For a school that lost one third of its building facilities in an arson just last year, the opening of a newly built Administration Block, Science Lab and Girl’s Dormitory was the “Hand of God” at work.

The double story Administration Block accommodates a Staff- Room and Library, a Nine in One Building Complex, Science Laboratories, Double Story Girls’ Dormitory and a Transit House.

Jointly funded by the Enga Provincial Government through the Children’s Fund and HLIS Board, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas says the primary aim of the Enga provincial government is to provide quality education for all children in Enga.

Located in Wapenamanda District, HLIS is a church run school established by Lutheran Missionaries to provide an internationally recognized Christian based education.

The school serves two groups of students; first the children of lecturers at the University of Goroka (Enga Campus), Enga Teachers’ College and Enga Nursing College and secondly, it receives top Performing Engan students who are capable of securing a scholarship from the Enga Provincial Government.

In May last year, the old Administration Block, few classrooms and the principal’s house went up in flames.

14 months later and the school is picking up from its shambles and is on the road to recovery.

The Nine in One Classroom Complex will accommodate classrooms for Early Childhood Learning, Pre-scholars and Grade One to Three.

It contains state-of-the-art ablution blocks with sinks built at the size of the early childhood learners to cater for their needs.