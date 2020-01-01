Highlands Highway Rehabilitation

Share the News











The Highlands Highway is under massive reconstruction, starting from Kagamuga in the Western Highlands Province to Nadzab in Morobe province.

Selected parts of the Highlands Highway were inspected by Works Secretary, David Wereh accompanied by Works Minister Michael Nali and provincial works officers.

Constructed in the 1950s, the Highlands Highway has lacked proper maintenance for decades.

Through the Connect PNG Development Infrastructure Program, the Marape government aims to link up all key economic roads.

The highway rehabilitation program has been funded by the World at over 3 billion kina. Work on the highway had been divided into three parts, from Kagamuga to Mangiro, Mangiro to Hengonofi and Hengonofi to Nadzab.

Secretary Wereh in a meeting with contractors in Kaninatu said the reconstruction of the Highway gives PNG young engineers an opportunity to build one of the biggest highway in PNG.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, road work has been delayed for nine months and Works Minister Michael Nali said contractors must double up work to ensure 5 kilometres of road is sealed per month.