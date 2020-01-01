26.4 C
Port Moresby
October 25, 2020

Highlands News Papua New Guinea

Highlands Highway Rehabilitation

by Theckla Gunga187
Share the News

The Highlands Highway is under massive reconstruction, starting from Kagamuga in the Western Highlands Province to Nadzab in Morobe province.

Selected parts of the Highlands Highway were inspected by Works Secretary, David Wereh accompanied by Works Minister Michael Nali and provincial works officers.

Constructed in the 1950s, the Highlands Highway has lacked proper maintenance for decades.

Through the Connect PNG Development Infrastructure Program, the Marape government aims to link up all key economic roads.

The highway rehabilitation program has been funded by the World at over 3 billion kina. Work on the highway had been divided into three parts, from Kagamuga to Mangiro, Mangiro to Hengonofi and Hengonofi to Nadzab.

Secretary Wereh in a meeting with contractors in Kaninatu said the reconstruction of the Highway gives PNG young engineers an opportunity to build one of the biggest highway in PNG.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, road work has been delayed for nine months and Works Minister Michael Nali said contractors must double up work to ensure 5 kilometres of road is sealed per month.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Caritas Students Eye Gold

Godwin Eki

Antibody Testing against COVID-19 Begins in Morobe

Sharlyne Eri

Hunters Return to Moresby

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!