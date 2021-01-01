Highlands farmers want support

Share the News











Farmers in Simbu and Jiwaka say if adequate support is given, the quantity of produce will increase.

The business of farming has never been easy for rural farmers. While many enjoy the end product, its growth and nurture remain a struggle. A common problem is poor road conditions that cost farmers extra expenses to transport their produce.

The Fresh Produce Development Agency through its Market for Village Farmers project is said to slowly changing the farmers’ situation.

A program aimed at improving the livelihoods of village farming households in target provinces by facilitating their transition from semi-subsistence agriculture, to market-oriented production and farming as a business

FPDA visited the two provinces recently to conduct an online survey training for farmers.