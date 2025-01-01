HELI SOLUTIONS FORCED TO CLOSE

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition, James Nomane said the closure of Heli Solutions after more than a decade is a clear indictment on the government’s management of the economy.

Mr. Nomane said the challenge Heli Solutions faced was the lack of adequate access to Jet A1 fuel and foreign exchange to conduct its business, severely impacting its operations.

The core of Heli Solutions business is flying helicopters, which require aviation fuel provided by international suppliers using foreign exchange.

With services like Medical Evacuations, VIP Shuttle and General Passenger and Cargo services, it is noted that thousands of people, businesses and the government in unreachable and most remote parts of the country.

The Deputy Opposition Leader now questions what would become of the future of these people, the employees of Heli Solutions, and their families.

Mr. Nomane emphasized that the lack of Government responsiveness in addressing chronic issues affecting PNG businesses and the economy is bad news for the country and its citizens.

He concluded by acknowledging Heli Solutions for their service and impeccable safety record in servicing remote parts of PNG.

Attempts to get comments from the government regarding this matter are ongoing.

The Heli Solutions has been established in 2011 and has been in operations for more than 10 years.

The aviation company has officers in Mount Hagen and Port Moresby.