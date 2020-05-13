Staff from Hela Provincial Health Authority, have been undergoing virtual training on COVID-19 outbreak preparedness and response.

Oil Search Foundation in partnership with World Health Organization facilitated this virtual workshop.

Topics covered included infection control, case definitions, process flow for detection and response to suspects, specimen collection, health facility preparedness and clinical management.

OSF Public Health Medical Officer., Dr Vincent Pyakalyia said, “Ensuring clinicians are trained effectively to identify potential COVID-19 cases and how to prepare and manage confirmed cases during this pandemic is vital for health workers.”

Hela PHA CEO Dr. James Kintwa feels confident that his staff are now equipped with information, education and communication materials to help them teach their fellow colleagues and to reach out to community members through awareness.

“This support from OSF and WHO will assist our efforts in putting a system in place for the COVID-19 preparedness, treatment and containment,” said Mr. Kintwa.

The training has provided the health personnel’s better understanding of how to be prepared and how health facilities can treat patients and develop efficient mechanisms for community-based surveillance.

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby.