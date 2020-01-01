Hela Leaders Called to Address Law and Order Issues

Share the News











Hela people residing in Erima in the Nation’s Capital have appealed to their provincial leaders to stand together and address the ongoing violence and lawlessness in the province.

This is after two recent killings at Erima, believed to be a spill-over of an ongoing tribal fight back in the province.

Two men from Hela Province were killed over the weekend at Erima, while under the influence of liquor. The assailants are not known but people from Hela living around the Erima area claim the deceased are innocent.

It is believed that the killing is a result of the ongoing tribal warfare in the province.

They condemned the killings and said it was wrong to take someone’s live over something that is happening in the province.

They say, they are here in search of good life, and they will ensure the perpetrators face justice.

While Erima is known as the hub of petty crimes in the city, community leader Thomas Yago says, people have changed in recent months resulting in a decrease in the number of petty crimes in the area.

He says the Tari community in Erima will therefore not tolerate such killings.

To try to address the ongoing tribal warefare in the province, there will be a meeting this Sunday with the leaders to discuss a way forward for the province.

They say the ongoing violence may lead to further bloodshed in the city.

The people further appealed to all provincial leaders to work together to help solve this issue in the province.