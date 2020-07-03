Premier National Soccer League Franchise club, Hekari United FC, has joined the movement in the fight against Domestic and Gender-Based Violence.

In a social media post today, Hekari Captain David Muta, PNG defender Daniel Joe and a handful of other players are seen holding a banner that reads “Say no to violence against women and girls”.

Hekari’s Manager Vonnie Kapi Natto has been a big influence on football in Papua New Guinea, and is at present, one of a small but growing number of women in football in PNG, in either a managerial role or coach.

Hekari United FC is the only club in Papua New Guinea, that has won the OFC Champions League and represented the Pacific region in the club world cup.

This is the latest in a growing number of sporting groups throwing their weight behind the fight against GBV.