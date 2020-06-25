Healthy Teens Schools Program Continues To Educate Teens on Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Over 30 students in two Primary Schools in NCD participated in the Healthy Teens School Program.

The PNG Cancer Foundation conducted the program at Baruni Primary School last week and St. Michael’s Primary School today.

Southern Cross Assurance Limited Brand Ambassador, Steven Kari, also made a special appearance to his old school.

He spoke to students in grades (6) six and (8) eight sharing his experience from school life to becoming a national athlete and promoting the importance of healthy lifestyle choices.

Health Educators conducted five 30 minute sessions simultaneously and distributed information pamphlets among the students to take home.

At Baruni Primary, last week, grade eight students receive a health talk that covered information on cancer that affect the reproductive system.

A follow-up survey was conducted to assess the student’s exposure to risk factors over the past 12months.

Results showed that exposure to smoking was 72 percent with Friends the highest factor of influence among students, with 70% responses.

In addition to the findings, more than 70 percent of the students surveyed responded to engagement in healthy eating and regular physical activity to which 63 percent attributed to family influence.

The Foundation encouraged students to protect their future from cancer by making healthy lifestyle choices like: don’t smoke, don’t chew betel nut, and don’t drink alcohol.