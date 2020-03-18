Health Minister Wong Releases Statement on Result of COVID-19 Case

Minister For Health Jelta Wong, has released a statement regarding the suspected Coronavirus patient in Lae.

This comes after a panicky day in the country, amidst fears of an outbreak in PNG.

“We are pleased to announce that as of 2000, tonight the probable COVID-19 case presented in Morobe Province on the 14th March has returned with negative results.”

The Minister also commending travelers for adhering to protocols set in place by authorities.

“We are thankful recent travellers in to PNG are following the advise given upon entry by our teams and reporting any slight changes in their health.”

“In this case, the gentlemen presented when he felt ill, is now feeling better but is happy to comply with our isolation restrictions and will be in quarantine for another 14 days, and tested further before given the all clear.”

“We͛d like to thank all members of the public for continuing to work with us to ensure PNG continues to remain COVID-19 free”