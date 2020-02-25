Health Minister: Directive Not Issued

In response to East New Britain Provincial Health Authority refusing entry for tourists disembarking at the Rabaul wharf, Health Minister Jelta Wong distanced himself from this action.

The Minister said as the person responsible for issuing such directions, he did not approve the directive.

The only restriction currently in place is to restrict people entering PNG who have been to mainland China.

Passengers on board Australian registered cruise liner “Queen Elizabeth” docked at Rabaul Port on Sunday last week, but were refused entry into the province following quarantine warnings from the East New Britain provincial health authority of a coronavirus threat.

However none of the passengers were in mainland China for the past 14 days, or even having an infectious disease.

Health & HIV/AIDS Minister Jelta Wong said that the only restrictions in place are for people entering PNG that have been in mainland China.

These people must be quarantined in a country outside of mainland China for 14 days before even entering PNG borders.

The Health Minister said that there were four reported cases in PNG, who were believed to have symptoms of the virus but results were negative after numerous tests were done at laboratories in Goroka.

The Minister urged every Papua New Guinean not to believe social media post and updates because once the virus is present in the country the health department will be the first people to relay the message and give out precautions and warning.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby