Haus & Home – Episode 03, 2020

John Muir, a Scottish-American naturalist, once said “Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.”

Spending some time out in the open and in nature will have a delightful effect on your mind, body and soul, hence, this episode contains a wonderful collection of outdoor tips and ideas that you can do for your loved ones. With a beautiful weekend outing location by the beach, a mouth-watering recipe, an inspiring art session, some basic tips for plants, a gorgeous DIY to spice up your outdoor garden and some guidance on protecting your eyes out in the open.

We get started with Out and About where we feature Tutu Beach Retreat, a great location just minutes outside of Port Moresby where you can take your loved ones for a weekend outing, then followed by Cooking with Haus&Home where Gamu form Tutu Beach Retreat makes a very delicious baked fish.

In our Kala Story segment, we feature Gazellah Bruder, a fine-artist who shares her inspiring story of her journey.

On gardening, one of our dear friend shares some basic tips on caring for a flower garden, then we make a beautiful tea light for an outdoor set on Home Deco, and finally on Health & Wellness, Dr Jambi Garap talks about the importance of caring for your eyes and more.

Watch the video below for more!