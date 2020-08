Share the News











We go ‘out and about’ and visit a wonderful seaside resort of Konebada Resort, just outside of Port Moresby at Boera Village. It is a wonderful place to come and relax and enjoy a delicious fresh seafood platter.

And our besta besty Noelyn is back with another recipe – this time a blend of modern and traditional; as she shows us how to cook Nangu with Besta Mackerel in coconut cream.

Keep watching Haus and Home every Tuesday night at 7:30PM