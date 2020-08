Share the News











Our Besty Noelyn was in Wewak recently and shows us how to make Besta Tuna Chunks in Oil with Vermicelli and Cabbage, which turned out beautifully.

Lisa showed us how to recycle old shopping bag for storage bags, and Theresa is back with another Quick Stitch. We also caught up with Anna Kapera who has a Backyard Garden Business.

Keep watching Haus and Home every Tuesday at 7:30 PM on EMTV