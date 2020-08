Share the News











Our Besty Noelyn from BESTA was recently in Jiwaka and she brings to us another tasty recipe using the local garden produce and our Best BESTA Products.

We also spoke to Dr. Daoni Esoram from the NDoH, and Theresa shows us how to make a FABRIC FACE MASK.

Keep watching Haus and Home every Tuesday at 7:30 PM on EMTV