Guiness Graduates with Masters in Public Administration

A number of high profile Papua New Guineans were among at least 800 students who graduated yesterday at Divine Word University.

Among them was the Assistant Commissioner of Police Divisional Commander for Northern Command Chief Superintendent, Peter Guinness, who graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

ACP Guinness, who also holds a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Papua New Guinea says, this is a huge achievement for his career

The Assistant Commissioner of Police says his achievement can also be a challenge to other police personnel to pursue their dreams.

Chief Superintendent, Peter Guinness, says police men and women can continue their education whilst serving as a police officers.

Guinness further stated, this is something the RPNGC is looking at to encourage officers.

The RPNGC is also working with the Australian Federal Police to sponsor officers which ACP graduated through the workwantaim program.

Through the training and programs, officers under RPNGC can be able to make some changes within the organization to improve on the day to day programs the organization is faced with.

RPNGC has a training program at the police headquarters HR that is responsible in sponsoring members in tertiary institutions not only at DWU but other institutions around the country.

Another senior Papua New Guinean who graduated yesterday with a Bachelors Degree in Public Administration is the Chief Fire Officer Chief Superintendent, Bill Roo.

Roo says, it is in the fire service plans to encourage officers to continue their studies and develop human resources.

Sunday’s event marked the University’s 38th Graduation ceremony and attracted parents, relatives and the general public.

The keynote speaker for the Graduation was the Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mr Bruce Davis.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang