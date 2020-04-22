Government should declare hotspot SOE, says Namah

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, is appealing to the state authorities to remove the blanket state of emergency.

Namah says people are affected and special provisions should be made to communities who are in need of basic supplies.

The opposition leader is calling for the government to recall parliament and declare the SOE only upon border areas and declared hotspots.

Two strongholds of the Opposition spoke highly of reviewing the State of Emergency.

Leader, Belden Namah, says the focus is the small people in PNG communities.

He says with loss of jobs, and decline in essential services, all people need is relief. Namah wants the SOE to be lifted.

The State of Emergency is now into its 5th week and counting. Namah questioned why Parliament has been deferred to June.

The Opposition leader says the 5.6 billion kina stimulus package is just another announcement by the Government.

Namah wants parliament to be recalled.

Deputy Opposition leader and Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat says the Government must ensure funding related to COVID-19 is used wisely.

He says with the U.S pulling out its contribution from the World Health Organization, there will be implications.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby