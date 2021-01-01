Government shift focus to rural areas

Share the News











Prime Minister James Marape, says his government is now making sure all areas in PNG benefited equally and not only the main centres.

Marape and his delegation were in Middle Ramu in Madang last week when he made this remark.

Marape’s visit also brought to light the struggles of this remote community still longing for better roads linking them to the rest of the country.

The Prime Minister says over the last 10 years PNG’s internal revenue on average did not go over K10billion.

Adding the money is not enough when it is divided. The public service expenditure used up K8billion and K2billion is shared equally to each of the districts.

The Prime Minister says under the national government’s connect PNG policy, road works in some remote parts of PNG have already started.

For Madang, the road works to connect Madang and Western Highlands will be completed.

The country’s CEO again reminded citizens that take back PNG is also about empowering them.

And investing in education is the right approach his government is taking in order to “Take Back PNG.”

PM Marape committed K2million towards Simbai High school to assist the school to lift its status to a secondary school.