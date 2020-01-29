Good Hygiene Practice

A rural community in Nawaeb District now has an Open Defecation Free status, after participating in World Vision’s Klinpela Komuniti Projek.

The Kasuka community in Wain, Erap LLG, is the sixth community in the district to receive the ODF status.

The Open Defecation Free initiative is an output of the project, aimed at promoting good hygiene at the rural level.

Kasuka, in Nawaeb District, has a growing population of over one hundred people.

It is one of 200 other targeted communities under World Vision’s Klinpela Komunity Projek.

Part of the goals of the project is to eliminate open defecation at the rural level.

Kasuka was recognized as an open defecation free community yesterday, after complying with hygienic defecation practices.

World Vision’s Wash Project Coordinator, Micah Runang said the community will be given a certificate after inspection by its technical team.

The Klipela Komuniti Projek aims to increase accessibly to clean, sustainable water supply, and to improve sanitation and hygiene practices at the rural level.

Nawaeb District is piloting the Klinpela Komunity Projek for the Momase Region.

Kasuka community leader and and the ward councilor, Tako Warin was impressed with the changes after participating in the project.

Each household now has specifically designed toilets with good ventilation and a place to wash their hands afterwards.

“Previously, diarrhea was common in our community, we had many cases of upset stomach and diarrhea at our local health centre.”

“We also had a lot of blue flies everywhere because people were not using proper toilets to excrete.”

“However, when the project came in, people starting being aware of hygiene and each household now has a toilet,” Warin said.

World Vision is working in partnership with Nawaeb District Development Authority and the Provincial Health Division to rollout the project.

By Sharlyne Eri – EMTV News – Lae