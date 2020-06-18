Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae received boxes of personal protective equipment or PPEs, from the Embassy of the Republic of China today.

The PPE’s were presented to Sir Bob, by Ambassador Xue Bing.

The PPEs include face masks and protective clothing that was recently brought in from China during the nationwide State of Emergency for COVID19.

The GG acknowledged the Chinese government for the donation which he assured will be put to good use.

According to Ambassador Xue, the Chinese government is doing all it can to contain this second wave of transmission and to address this global pandemic.