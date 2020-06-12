While most people spent the public holiday at home with their families on Monday, 33 orphans from the Gembogl Orphans Resource center in Chimbu along with nine other children were taken on an excursion to Betty’s Lodge and Trout Farm to spend the day.

These children, most of whom are orphans come from different villages in Madang’s Bundi area, bordering the Chimbu Province, and attend the Irugl primary school near Mt. Wilhelm.

They are part of a rural education focus program under community-based organization, Kumura foundation, with a focus to help educate disadvantaged children.

On Monday, 42 of these children were treated to a fun day at Betty’s lodge and trout farm in Simbu,

Despite a challenging three months for Betty’s lodge and trout farm operator Betty Higgin’s, the children were welcomed for a tour and given brief lessons on trout farming.

This was all done in the efforts to give hope to these children.

Pastor Joe Kuri who hosts the orphanage at Mondia Bridge said much of the support for the education program was being given by the Sir. Brian Bell Foundation and acknowledged their support towards the program.