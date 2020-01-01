GBV Campaign in Photography

The campaign to end gender-based violence and domestic violence continues.

From Non-Government Organizations to the bureaucracy, people around the country are doing their bit in raising more awareness, this time using pictures, rather than words.

Simple yet powerful, Trevor Mallen’s images on the aftermath of Gender-Based and Domestic Violence is sending a far-reaching message to the masses.

The photographer says he is doing his part to raise awareness on the issue, this coming after myriad reports in mainstream media.

Mallen, who is of Gulf and Western Province, has been doing photography on various subjects for two years now, is collaborating with other talented people, and in his recent project titled “Noken Paitim Mi” has hit a new wave of following, in the wake of recent protests in centres around the country.

The issue of Gender-Based and domestic violence is slowly being addressed in various sectors of the society.

One of those is Prime Minister James Marape, who, a few weeks ago, made a statement on the issue at the vigil of Jenelyn Kennedy, as well as NCD Governor Powes Parkop with other members of PNG society, one of the most prominent being Dame Meg Taylor.

NGOs, corporate bodies as well as government and private businesses all publicly declared their support for the protection of people, against abuse.

This is the first of a two-part series.

Mallen says the next part of the project will focus on the more silent issue of men being attacked while in a relationship and the difficulties that male society has in speaking up, due to stigma, fear, and culture.

(image credit: Trevor Mallen Photography)