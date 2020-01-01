Gavuone Chapels to Undergo Refurbishment

Share the News











Seven United Church chapels in Gavuone Village in the Abau District will undergo a major refurbishment exercise under a community development project – the Family Alter Project.

Gavuone village has a population of 5,000 people with 12 clans and 26 sub-clans.

To house the large United Church congregation, seven chapels were built.

The Local Level Government now seeks to upgrade these chapels to house the growing community.

Ward Councillor George Agi says the ‘Family Alter Project’ is adopted from the Central Provincial Development Plan to build proper village structures.

One of the chapels was decommissioned over the weekend to mark the start of the project in the village.

The decommissioned service was witnessed by the villagers and the Central Province Governor Robert Agarobe.