The Gaulim Health Center in the Gazelle District of East New Britain province is in a state of disrepair.

The health center serves more than five council wards living in the Inland-Baining Local Level Government.

A Community Health Worker, George Apa told EMTV news that both the health facility and staff houses have fallen into a state of disrepair with many of them already condemned but still being used.

And medical supplies rarely arrive on time at the health center.

A maternity ward that was opened in 2016 hasn’t been utilized after it was rendered unfit.

Until recently there have been signs of help coming to the health facility, slowly but surely.

At least two staff houses are currently undergoing renovations and the condemned outpatient building is expected to be rehabilitated in the coming months.

Like anywhere else in Papua New Guinea, accessing basic health services remains a main struggle for the ordinary people.

The Gaulim health center is a church run facility managed by the United Church and the Gazelle District through the Public Private Partnership concept.

EMTV’s attempts to get an official comment from the Gazelle District Health Coordinator and the United Church Health Secretary were unsuccessful.