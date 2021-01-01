Gaming Venues Protocol

Share the News











Police Commissioner and Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning has issued a direction that as a condition of operating, all Gaming and Bookmaking venues are to install and have running at all times an air purifier as part of their “Niupela Pasin” protocols.

An individual or organization that fails to adhere to this direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

This directive comes into effect today and will remain in force until further notice.

Under Measure 9 Social and Business conduct, gambling or poker venues can serve alcohol with food to their clients.

This was clarified following queries from the National Gaming Control Board.