The people of Gaire village in the Central province can now access basic health services right at their doorsteps.

The village has reopened a refurbished health facility, left idle for over 8 years.

A project made possible as result of a partnership between the Gaire Community and the Churches.

Gaire Health Development Committee Chairman Keith Iduhu says this is a reflection of the community’s determination to provide essential services to the people.

The refurbishment works on the facility includes restoring the building with basic carpentry repairs and paint work, including a new water pump.

The Clinic will open daily from 6am to 10pm with a staff of six local health workers.

Borneo Pharmaceuticals have agreed to provide medical supplies to the Aid Post for the next six-months.

Mr Iduhu says the community hope to later turn the aid-post into an health center and could purchase medicine instead of relying on donations.

Central Provincial Health Authority (Central PHA) CEO Dr. James Amini says Central PHA stands ready to assist the Aid Post, when he opened the facility.

Also present was Motu-Koita Assembly chairman Dadi Toka (Jnr) who donated two hand wash basins and temperature guns to Gaire Primary School and the Aid Post.

By Rayon Lakingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby.