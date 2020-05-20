26.2 C
Port Moresby
May 21, 2020

Gabi Villagers provide witness statements to Support Police Investigation.

by Theckla Gunga449

Locals at Gabi village in NCD have provided witness statements to police to assist in investigations into a police raid conducted in the village some weeks back.

This incident is one of the many reported cases on human rights violations during the enforcement of COVID-19 security operations.

Director of the Police Internal Investigation Unit Robert Ali and NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou visited Gabi village to commence talks on how locals will assist with police investigations.

Investigations into police conduct that locals had described as an abuse of human rights.

Some weeks back when enforcing Emergency Orders put in place by the State of Emergency Controller, police officers conducted a raid at Gabi Village.

The raid was part of the betel-nut ban that was being executed within NCD during the State Of Emergency.

There was a confrontation between police and locals which escalated into vendors allegedly attacking a police car.

Police reinforcement was called in and that led to reports of the raid and mostly abuse in human rights.

The team of police officers who visited Gabi yesterday received a petition from the locals including statements that will assist police in its internal investigations.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

