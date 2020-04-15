Funds presented for goods to be freighted into Upper Koiari

With the State of Emergency impacting all sectors, delivery of goods and services to some parts of the country has been immobile.

For the inland communities of Upper Koiari in the Central Province, air support is the only access to services.

Through the Kairuku Hiri District Development Authority, a cheque of 100 thousand kina was presented to Airbourne Logistics to help with freight.

The presentation of funds happened yesterday (Tuesday 14th March) and will allow freight of goods be airlifted into the area to bring much needed services, escpecially health, to support remote communities in Koiari. A decision by the Kairuku Hiri District Development Authority.

With no road access to upper Koiari communities, Koiari LLG President, Willy Vavi, says people struggle to sell their produce and make it to town to access basic services.

With the awareness of the restriction of movement during the SOE, President Vavi is confident the air support will make a difference. He says basic necessities will be freighted.

Aviation company Airborne Logistics has been contracted to carryout this initiative.

“We know there is big need, we see it everyday when we’re in the region…”

“….we’re grateful, even more so knowing that people in the electorate will be extremely grateful for the affordable access that it’s going to provide” said Doug Allgood, Spokesperson for Airborne Logistics.

He added that this will alleviate living, as the Kokoda Track is closed.

Airborne Logistics will commence airlifting to inland Koiari under SOE Laws. The upper inlands of Koiari is one of the most difficult places to access.

Communities relatively live a simple village life but lack essential services.

With the State of Emergency in place, transportation of goods and services has been minimal.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby