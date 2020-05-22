Funding assistance for COVID-19 awareness in Madang’s wards

Madang Provincial Government is giving K2000 cash to 451 ward Councillors in Madang province to fund COVID-19 awareness in their respective wards.

The provincial government started a week ago with Councillors in the Madang Urban Local Level Government and this week to Ambenob LLG ward Councillors.

The ward Councillors of North and South Ambenob LLGs and Transgogol area met at the provincial headquarters to collect their K2000 cash as funding support.

The ward Councillors were also given information kits to help them disseminate preventative measures of COVID-19 in their wards.

Dr Juith Gawi from the provincial COVID-19 technical team met with the Councillors briefly to explain the information kits.

“It is important that you cough into your elbow and not onto your palm, maintain one metre social distancing at all cost and try as much as possible to follow all COVID-19 preventative measures like hand washing, ” explained Dr Gawi.

Madang Governor, Peter Yama, was also there to witness the event and encourage Councillors to use the money to advocate on COVID-19.

Yama wants to empower ward Councillors to carry out awareness messages saying this is an appropriate time to release the funds to the counselors.

“It is your legal money that was appropriated in the budget that was approved by the finance minister and by the parliament, that money is the right money, you should use it now, where else can you use this money later, this is the time I should be releasing your money, that is why I am going around releasing your money”

Madang Urban Local Level Government ward one Councillor, appreciated the support given to them.

Rodney Selarn, asked that the three arms of government work together to serve and put the people’s interest first.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang