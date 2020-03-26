Fuel for Fox One Unit

K120, 000 kina yearly worth of fuel will be provided to the Zone One Police Task Force Unit this year and next year.

This support is part of Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko’s District Services Improvements Program Funds.

All Fox One Unit vehicles will be fueled to patrol the Moresby South area to maintain law and order.

The funds couldn’t have come at a better time.

Now that the country is going into a state of emergency, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary will be at the forefront to protect Papua New Guineans from taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In partnership with Puma Energy Fuel, Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko and the Zone One Police Task Force Unit or Fox One Units, 14 vehicles were fully fueled up on Tuesday with the first monthly payment of K10,000 kina.

NCD and Central Divisional Commander, Anthony Wagambie says, during this time of lockdown, he urged all officers of the law to take diplomatic approaches when moving around.

The government gives K10 million kina a year on DSIP. Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko, said of that, K1 million kina is spent on law and order to assist police in the electorate.

Puma Energy fuel station at Koki Market will be used by the Moresby South Police to refuel their vehicles.

