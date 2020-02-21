From crime to business

A man who once resorted to crime to make a living is now running a bicycle repair business.

Collin Kunan is a long-time resident of West Taraka, one of Lae’s urban settlements where petty crime is rife due to unemployment.

Collin said he gave up on criminal activities because he saw no future in it.

Unemployment, poor sanitation, and overcrowding are common issues in urban settlements and West Taraka is no exception.

The population that really feel the pinch of these realities is the youths.

Most are school dropouts while others could not continue over school fee issues.

And also left with no job opportunities most resort to petty crime to survive.

Such was the case before, for now, 45-year-old Collin who gave up that lifestyle to start a small bicycle repair business.

“If I do nothing I will pick up a gun and start stealing again. Since 2000, I made up my mind to work hard, make gardens to survive.”

Collin started his business with repairing bicycles and now also sells bicycle parts – most of which he collects from rubbish dumps or from old bycicles donated to him.

As someone who is just starting this small business, Collin said he is not aware of SME grants from the government saying there should be more awareness.

For now, Collin says there are no big plans for his business as yet but he says he’s glad he chose this life over resorting to crime.

By Sharlyne Eri – EM TV News, Lae