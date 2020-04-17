Freight Subsidies Announced

National Planning Minister Sam Basil has announced that the Government has embarked on an intervention on freight subsidy for sea and air as part of it economic stimulus package.

With the restrictions due to Covid-19 State of Emergency, Basil

announce that his Department are in discussions to effect and ensure sustained sea and air transport services are maintained.

Minister Basil confirmed that State of Emergency Controller David Manning has issued a directive to his Department especially on the fresh food and vegetables freight already.

A number of Memorandum of Understandings and service level agreements are being worked on and will be announced before funding is made available.

By Jack Lapauve jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby