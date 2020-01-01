Four COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Morobe Province

Share the News











The number of COVID19 cases in Morobe Province has increased to four in the last week.

The CEO of Morobe PHA, Dr. Kipas Binga said the case is a 53-year-old woman.

The woman’s swab was taken last week Wednesday and the results came back positive three days later.

According to Dr. Binga, the patient is in isolation and is recovering.

The provincial surveillance team has already done contact tracing on 64 contacts.

These contacts have already had their swabs taken and are awaiting results.

Dr. Binga said all immediate family members of the woman are asymptomatic at this stage.