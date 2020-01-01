25.9 C
Port Moresby
August 13, 2020

Emergency Momase News

Four COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Morobe Province

by Sharlyne Eri20
The number of COVID19 cases in Morobe Province has increased to four in the last week.

The CEO of Morobe PHA, Dr. Kipas Binga said the case is a 53-year-old woman.

The woman’s swab was taken last week Wednesday and the results came back positive three days later.

According to Dr. Binga, the patient is in isolation and is recovering.

The provincial surveillance team has already done contact tracing on 64 contacts.

These contacts have already had their swabs taken and are awaiting results.

Dr. Binga said all immediate family members of the woman are asymptomatic at this stage.

Sharlyne Eri
Graduated from UPNG in 2015 under the Literature and English Communication program. Started with The National Newspaper in 2016. Left the Newspaper in 2017 and joined EMTV in 2018. Currently based with EMTV Lae.

