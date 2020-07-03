Former Moderator of the United Church in Papua New Guinea, Reverend Sir Samson Lowa was farewelled at a packed funeral service, held at Reverend Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby yesterday.

Sir Lowa, originally from West New Britain Province and was a school teacher before becoming a pastor, retired from active pastoral ministry a few years ago and returned home.

He passed away last week whilst in Ukarumpa, Eastern Highlands Province, at the Summer Institute of Linguistics centre, where Bible Translation is done.

At the time of his passing, he was the longest-serving Moderator to have served in the position in the history of the Church, serving for almost 14 years, before handing over the baton to current Moderator Right Reverend Bernard Siai, who reigns from the Milne Bay Province, in 2012.

Late Sir Lowa’s body was flown to East New Britain Province today and will eventually be laid to rest in his home province of West New Britain Province.